Brussels, Belgium | AFP | A Brussels court on found a 71-year-old former Rwandan official guilty of genocide on Thursday after hearing of his role in the 1994 massacres in his country.

Fabien Neretse, who protested his innocence, is the first person to be convicted in Belgium on such a charge and he now faces a possible life sentence.

Neretse was also convicted of committing nine “war crimes” in Rwanda under Belgium’s code of universal jurisdiction for the most serious offences.