Be part of Uganda’s peace agenda during the elections

COMMENT | Samson Tinka | Next week, on January 14th 2021, Ugandans will begin voting for different political office bearers. The voting will stretch up to February. Both voters and candidates are hopeful that they will succeed in their journey to the desired office. A lot of resources have been committed in time, money, sleepless nights. Expectations are so high that to most, defeat is not in their minds, plan and desire.

The moment you subject yourself to voting and electoral processes, like a soccer game, there are three consequences. That is expect, a win, a loss or draw.

Even where there is a draw, eventually the winner will be got leaving behind the loser or losers. However, most Ugandans don’t plan or envisage loss. It’s either win or win.

When it gets to that point, elections have lost meaning. Immediately after declaration of results, losers start pointing fingers in different directions, looking for scapegoats. Whereas there could be cases of unfair losses, one thing that Ugandans ought to learn is that losing is part of the game.

Whether we lose or win, let’s accustom ourselves to the following,

✳ Losing is normal

Losing should be normal though painful. Until we prepare ourselves to receive whichever message the elections managers have for us as candidates or voters, our journey to full democracy will remain longer than before. We should learn to congratulate the winners and work well with the losers.

✳ Mature celebrations

Winners have a habit of over celebrations that characterise of noise making, reckless driving, showing off to the losers, burning of tyres etc. winning should be celebrated but in logical sensible and polite way. We need to see this happening and across the board. Winners should get closer to the opponents and even dine with them. We continue to see previous candidates not see eye to eye until next elections.

✳ Keep safe and secure

My biggest call is on this point. Elections is just an event that come and go. After 14th January, its business as usual. Our children and parents need us, employers expect us to report to work, neighbours want us to share a meal, and clients want same or improved service. This is only possible if we deliberately keep safe and promote security. The cost on insecurity is high to everyone. This country has seen it all and certainly any sensible citizen whether young or old at least know how sweet security is and how bitter insecurity is.

Outside mainstream security, the equation has been made more difficult with Covid19. The good thing with this disease is that it doesn’t segregate on either age, sex, ethnicity, race or economic class. Its work is to find a reckless person and it will enjoy him/her. The only challenge is that reckless people affect humble friends, colleagues, relatives etc. it’s on this background that we are all called to respect and follow MOH SOPs to dot or else we may never celebrate the victory of our candidates.

If we collectively don’t mind about Covid19, MOH will send us back to lock down. Most European countries are already back to lock down including African countries like Eswatini.

✳ Respect security forces

I continue wondering where civilians get false confidence of confronting armed personnel. Security forces either in self-defence or out of frustration/anger may discharge his/her riffle on you. The next thing will be burial, hospitalisation or last funeral rights. Whichever the case, life will be lost and certainly not replaced. It’s a very wrong decision or even an attempt to fight a security officer. Let common sense prevail. Enough has been observed and we can do better especially civilian population. There are many avenues that can be used to sort our security officer who is out of his way than physical confrontation.

✳ Candidates- give guidance and prevail over your voters

Candidates have a big role to command, lead and prevail over their voters. We have seen Trump impact on American voters especially those that supported him. I don’t think there is any political leader who want to lead dead, amputated or limbless voters. Be humble, polite, positive and calm candidates. After elections, some candidates may be held liable to their actions or hate speech.

✳ Be aware of criminals within your communities

Criminals strike most amidst any confusion or busy situations. Don’t be a victim. Vote and go home, to your business to keep alert and watchful rather staying on a polling station that you securing votes of someone certainly that doesn’t know you. Instead secure your own home, business, family against these serious or petty criminals. Tune in the radio and TV to get updates. Should your candidate win, celebrate in peace and should he/she fail, also mourn in peace.

Stone throwing, tyre burning, fighting don’t change results, they impact on the economy and affect our general well-being. These criminals will target un attended homes, businesses, those walking late night etc. be safe and secure. Don’t be the next victim of criminal gangs.

Personally, I will vote my preferred candidate, I will observe SOPs, will go home immediately after casting a vote, and will either celebrate or mourn peacefully.

Uganda was there, it is there and will be there. Let’s live a responsible life of common sense, logic and mutual understanding. I am for peace and will not cause or support trouble.

For God and My country.

****

Samson Tinka is a safety and security expert.