Bazil Mugisha named new Director Traffic Police

Five of the seven police directors who were recently forced out of office following the expiry of their contract have been replaced.

They are Erasmus Twaruhukwa, the former Legal Director Uganda Police Force, Joseph Mugisa, the Former Director Fire and Emergency Rescue Services, Dr. Steven Kasiima, the Former Director Traffic, Haruna Isabirye, the Police Attaché to New York, Lemmy Musa Twinomugisha, the former Director Welfare and Production and Francis Rwego, the former Interpol Special Representative to the African Union.

These join Godfrey Bangirana, the former Director of Logistics and Engineering who was forced out of office by the Inspector General of Police- IGP Martins Okoth Ochola in July last year. Last night, the Human Resource Director Uganda Police Force, Jesse Kamunanwire, issued a message confirming the appointment of new officer bearers in acting capacity.

Bazil Mugisha has been confirmed acting Director Traffic Police replacing Dr. Steven Kasiima while Hassan Kihanda has been confirmed acting Director Fire and Rescue Services replacing Mugisa.