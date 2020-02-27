Bazil Mugisha named new Director Traffic Police

They are Erasmus Twaruhukwa, the former Legal Director Uganda Police Force, Joseph Mugisa, the Former Director Fire and Emergency Rescue Services, Dr. Steven Kasiima, the Former Director Traffic, Haruna Isabirye, the Police Attaché to New York, Lemmy Musa Twinomugisha, the former Director Welfare and Production and Francis Rwego, the former Interpol Special Representative to the African Union.
These join Godfrey Bangirana, the former Director of Logistics and Engineering who was forced out of office by the Inspector General of Police- IGP Martins Okoth Ochola in July last year. Last night, the Human Resource Director Uganda Police Force, Jesse Kamunanwire, issued a message confirming the appointment of new officer bearers in acting capacity.
Bazil Mugisha has been confirmed acting Director Traffic Police replacing Dr. Steven Kasiima while Hassan Kihanda has been confirmed acting Director Fire and Rescue Services replacing Mugisa.
Away from replacements of the directors, the Human resource directorate has moved and appointed 70 senior police officers from the rank of Assistant Superintendent of Police –ASP and Superintendent of Police –SP to serve as District Police Commanders –DPCs, Regional Criminal Investigations Officers –RCIDs and Officers in Charge of –OC stations.
Timothy Halango has been appointed member of standby police court replacing Olivia Wawire who will be retiring soon. The Police court is a disciplinary tribunal that deals with service offences committed by officers. Owili Alfred has been appointed Deputy Commandant Anti-Stock Theft Unit –ASTU while Joseph Isabirye moves from ASTU to police headquarters.
ASTU is mandated with fighting livestock theft. Bernard Mugerwa has been moved from Nebbi to Lira as DPC while Benson Obongo has been confirmed Kidepo regional crime intelligence officer. Issa Ssemwogerere moves from police headquarters to Savannah region as police spokesperson while Paul Kangave moves from Greater Masaka where he has been serving as spokesperson to police headquarters.