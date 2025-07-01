Bash Luks named Apple music’s up next emerging artist for Uganda

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Ugandan artist and record producer Bashir Lukonge, better known by his stage name Bash Luks, was identified as the latest featured artist in Apple Music’s Up Next emerging artist program in Uganda on January 24, 2025. Overjoyed by the news, the rising star took to Instagram to express his gratitude and excitement in a statement shared with Apple Music.

Bash Luks expressed his excitement, stating, “Thank you to Apple Music Next Up artist for your unwavering support of emerging talent. Your dedication to showcasing artists like us provides the invaluable visibility needed to create meaningful change in communities around the world.”

His musical journey, he been involved in music since his primary school days. During his dead year at Muteesa I Royal University in 2015, he met BS Boy and Kaz Pro at May Boy Records, where he learned about music and its various aspects. In 2020, he gained recognition with his debut single, “Nkubwamu,” featuring Jim Siizer. This was followed by another hit, “Magical,” also in collaboration with Jim Siizer. In 2024, he teamed up with renowned songwriter Off Ryine to release a new track titled “Masannyalaze.”

Apple Music's Up Next program has a strong track record of recognizing and promoting emerging talents from around the world. Previous featured Ugandan artists include Mauimøon and Joshua Baraka. With the program's expansion to highlight African talents, Apple Music is now a key platform showcasing the diverse sounds that are emerging from the continent.

Bash Luks, the latest Apple Music Up Next emerging artist from Uganda, will be prominently featured on Apple Music's Uganda Up Next playlist. This carefully curated playlist showcases new and up-and-coming artists selected by Apple Music editors from around the world. The Up Next playlist is recognized for its genre diversity and provides artists with the opportunity to reach a wider audience.

Bash Luks is now part of an impressive lineup of past African Up Next talent, such as Billie Eilish, Khalid, Tems, and Abigail Chams, alongside emerging Ugandan artists like Mauimøon and Joshua Baraka.