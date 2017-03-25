Bail application for Maj.Kiggundu murder suspects March 30

The High Court Judge heading the Criminal Division has set March 30 to hear the bail application filed by the suspects in the murder case of Maj. Muhammad Kiggundu and his body guard Sgt. Steven Mukasa.

Justice Wilson Kwesiga will hear the the bail application filed by four Tabliq Muslims. They want the High Court to temporarily release them from Luzira Prison on grounds that bail is their constitutional right and that they will not interfere with police investigations.

The suspects are the acting Amir of Nakasero Mosque Sheikh Yahaya Ramathan Mwanje, boda-boda riders Muhammad Buyondo and Abdul-Wahab Ssendeya plus a businessman from Masanafu trading centre Musa Ssekandi;

The accused also say they are innocent till proved guilty, and have permanent places of residence within the court’s jurisdiction.

Meanwhile Sheikh Mwanje and co-accused have Friday appeared before Buganda Road court chief magistrate Jamson Karemani for further mention of this case. Prosecution’s Emilly Ninsiima asked court for more time within which to conclude investigations.

Magistrate Karemani adjourned the matter to April 7,2017.

