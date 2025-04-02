Baby and Kids Expo East Africa set for May 9th–11th

Kiara Events Limited Announces the 3rd Edition of Baby and Kids Expo in Uganda

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Uganda’s population is is estimated by Uganda Bureau of Statistics (UBOS) to be 45.9 million, with 44% under 14 years old. This is a huge segment of Uganda’s young population, that now requires specialized investment in education and health, for sustainable family growth across the country.

Relatedly, 3 in 4 young adults (aged 18-24) experienced some form of violence (physical, emotional, or sexual) during childhood, with 35% of girls and 17% of boys reporting sexual abuse (2018 Uganda Violence Against Children Survey, UNICEF).

These statistics collectively illustrate Uganda’s progress and challenges, offering the ideal opportunity for something to be done by the private sector to address healthcare access, promote child growth, and advocate for violence-free families, which is key to strengthening Ugandan households.

It is for this reason that Kiara Events Limited has today announced the 3rd edition of the famous Baby & Kids Expo East Africa, scheduled for May 9th–11th, 2025, at the UMA Multipurpose Hall, Lugogo. This premiere event, themed “Strengthening Families Through Healthcare, Growth, and Zero Violence”, reaffirms its commitment to fostering holistic childhood development and supporting families across Uganda.

The Expo will serve as a dynamic platform for parents, children, expectant mothers, and industry stakeholders, offering valuable resources, knowledge exchange, and skill-building opportunities.

“The Baby and Kids Expo continues to grow in impact and reach,” said Joweria Nabuuma, Managing Director of Kiara Events Limited, at the event’s launch. “Following the success of our 2024 edition, we’re excited to deliver an even more impactful experience in 2025 that will have a robust showcase of products and services designed to enhance child well-being, alongside expert-led sessions on critical topics such as raising children with special needs, mental and physical wellness, first aid, and instilling values in young minds.”

At the same time, pervasive violence (75% of young adults affected) and neglect (6,505 cases) highlight the urgent need to create safe family environments, aligning with the “zero violence” goal to protect child development and family unity.

We shall also conduct health talks; free vaccinations, triage services, and special focus sessions for children with Down syndrome, autism, and neonatal conditions from Children’s Clinic. Enjoy entertainment such; as gymnastics, dance shows, kids’ fashion, and live music by young artists.

In his interview, Balaam Barugahara Ateenyi- Minister of State for Youth and Children Affairs applauded the Baby & Expo event, “I am delighted to once again officiate the Baby and Kids Expo, now in its third edition. This year’s theme, ‘Strengthening Families Through Healthcare, Growth, and Zero Violence’, could not be more timely or relevant. With 44% of our population under the age of 14, Uganda’s future lies in the hands of its youngest citizens.”

“The sobering statistics on childcare, growth and development demand collective, urgent action. As a Ministry, we continue to champion parenting through our National Parenting Programme, Integrated Early Childhood Development, empowerment grants to vulnerable populations and partner projects like ‘Real Fathers’ among many others,” the Minister added.

“Events like this Expo play a pivotal role in mobilizing both the public and private sectors to reimagine childhood in Uganda- where children grow up healthy, safe, and loved. We commend Kiara Events Limited for their commitment to creating a platform that empowers parents, caregivers, and service providers with the knowledge and resources to raise children in nurturing environments. Let us use this moment not only to showcase but also to inspire and build stronger, more resilient families across our nation,” he remarked.

Diana Kajumba, Director Kids Nook said, “We are excited to be part of the expo again. Last year was a quality experience; this year we hope to have giveaways- better demonstrations of products and an overall educative experience for our visitors.”

Uzazi Hub is delighted to be a sponsor, “At our booth, we will be showcasing and officially launching our Uzazi Packages- carefully curated hospital bag packages designed to support mothers during the first days of motherhood. Under the theme “Gift a Mama,” Nabifo Wamunga, Founder and CEO

Manuela P Mulondo the Founder and CEO “The Cradle” mentioned, “As Uganda’s premier 24-hour childcare center for children aged 0-3 years; we understand the challenges modern parents face and we are committed to offering innovative solutions that support both children and families”.

Happy Ampumuza – Events Supervisor at Movit Products mentioned, “This expo is a remarkable platform for us to engage directly with parents, share expert insights on baby skincare and hygiene, and demonstrate how Baby Junior is making a meaningful difference in the well-being of young children.”

Verina Play House will illuminate the event with their fun activities and keep the children and parents entertained. Give your children a fun day out at the Baby and Kids expo. Clare Ansasiire – Managing Director

This year’s Expo will be sponsored by the Ministry of Gender, Labour, and Social Development; Nation Media Group, Capital One Group (COG) EA Ltd, Kids Nook, Baby Junior, UZAZI, Verina Play House, The Cradle, Star Kids Club, all united in advancing children’s rights, development and family empowerment.