Awach town board to host Gulu district headquarters

Gulu, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Gulu District Local Government Council has voted Awach Town Board to be its new administrative headquarters. The district had identified four locations that include Paicho, Ajulu, Cwero and Awach Sub-Counties, to host the District headquarters following the elevation of Gulu Municipal Council to a City.

17 out of the 18 District Councillors who attended the District Council Meeting on Tuesday afternoon had failed to generate consensus on the suitable location of the headquarters. Denis Lakwonyero, the District Councilor for Persons with Disabilities (PWDs) moved a motion which was seconded by Christopher Opiyo Atekere, the Awach Sub-County Councilor to subject the debate to voting.

In the first round of the voting, Cwero and Awach Sub-Counties got six votes each, followed by Ajulu with five votes, while none voted for Paicho. A rerun was subsequently conducted to choose between the two places and Awach emerged winner with nine votes against the seven in favour of Cwere.

Speaking to URN during an interview, Awach Sub-County Councilor Christopher Atekere explained that the infrastructural development like roads, health and education, economic potential and water resources, electricity will spur rapid urbanization and livelihood development.

Livingstone Okumu, a concerned resident in Gulu lauded the decision taken by the District Councillors arguing that Awach is centrally located and would facilitate equitable access to government services.

Gladys Laker, another concerned resident in Gulu believes the Awach’s location suits hosting the new administrative offices for Gulu given its centrality and proximity to the surrounding sub-counties.

The Council decision now shelves the contentious debate around the location of the new Gulu district headquarters. It also annuls the recommendation of the Technical Planning Committee that had endorsed Cwero.

The Town Board located 40 kilometres North East of Gulu City hosts Awach Health Centre IV, the biggest hospital in Aswa County, a government grant-aided secondary school and is home to several traditional religious denominations.

********

URN