Avian influenza outbreak endangers South Africa’s seabirds

CAPE TOWN | Xinhua | An outbreak of Highly Pathogenic Avian Influenza (HPAI) is taking a devastating toll on seabirds along South Africa’s coastline, with hundreds of birds affected since the first cases were confirmed earlier this year, a local conservation group said on Monday.

The Southern African Foundation for the Conservation of Coastal Birds (SANCCOB) confirmed to Xinhua that more than 1,000 suspected cases of the virus have been reported in wild seabirds since June, impacting several species.

In response, SANCCOB has strengthened its biosecurity measures to help curb the spread of the virus and protect vulnerable seabird populations.

According to the organization, several cases of HPAI were recently confirmed in African penguins, highlighting the serious risk the virus poses to already threatened seabird populations.

“The critically endangered African penguin in particular faces immense pressure from multiple threats, and the spread of HPAI adds to the urgency of conservation efforts aimed at preventing its extinction,” the organization said in a statement.

“Members of the public are reminded not to handle sick or dead seabirds and to report sightings immediately so that trained responders can act swiftly and safely,” it added.

To date, the organization has distributed dozens of personal protective equipment and disinfectant kits across the Western Cape and Eastern Cape.

“Through proactive monitoring, strict biosecurity, and collaboration with partner organizations, SANCCOB remains dedicated to protecting seabirds and supporting national efforts to limit the impact of HPAI on South Africa’s coastal wildlife,” the organization said. ■