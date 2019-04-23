Australian tourists detained after illegally flying drone in park

Kisoro, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Two Australian tourists, who illegally flew drones in a Ugandan park, are in trouble for allegedly spying on Uganda. They are 52-year-old Michael Laurence Seebeck and 38-year-old, Van Benen Naam Fleur.

The duo was intercepted by Uganda Wildlife Authority (UWA) game rangers in Mgahinga Gorilla National Park in Kisoro District on Easter Monday afternoon.

Moses Turinawe, the Warden in charge of tourism at Mgahinga Gorilla National Park, says Seebeck and Fleur were cleared to track Mountain gorillas.

He however, says they warned them against using any gadget while in the park especially drones since they hadn’t been cleared by UWA headquarters in Kampala.

Turinawe says they were surprised when game rangers saw a drone flying in the national park.

He says the game rangers immediately shot down the drone, a DJI Mavic 2 serial number 163DFBG 001537X on suspicion that the duo could be spying on Uganda.

Charles Okotto, the Kisoro District Police Commander, says the two tourists are in custody at Kisoro Police station under police file number SD 39/22/4/2019 as investigations into the matter continue.

URN