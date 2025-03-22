At least 130 killed by Israeli army in Gaza in 48 hours

GAZA | Xinhua | At least 130 Palestinians were killed, and 263 others injured in Israeli attacks on the Gaza Strip over the past 48 hours, the Gaza-based health authorities said on Saturday.

This brought the death toll to 49,747 and injuries to 113,213 since the Palestinian-Israeli conflict broke out in early October 2023, it added.

The statement also noted that many victims remain trapped under rubble or stranded on the streets, inaccessible to ambulances and civil defense teams.

In a separate statement, the health authorities called on residents of the Gaza Strip to donate blood by heading to the few operational hospitals in the enclave.

Israel resumed strikes in Gaza on Tuesday after a ceasefire with Hamas that began on Jan. 19 unraveled. Israeli forces subsequently launched ground operations across southern, northern, and central Gaza. ■