Arua mother arrested for giving away child to secure Sh300,000 loan

Arua, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Police in Arua has arrested a woman identified as Betty Adakuru for allegedly offering her 3-year-old child to a businesswoman after borrowing sh300,000.

According to police, the suspect reportedly borrowed the money from Christine Lekuru, a resident of Kirabucell, in Arua Central Division to help her purchase firewood and charcoal for sale. In exchange, she left her three-year-old child with the lender.

The issue came into the limelight when area residents raised their concerns to the local council officials. Summary Ejaga, the LC II chairperson of Kirabu ward in Arua Central Division said they intervened in the matter after realizing that the child’s health condition had deteriorated.

The suspect was picked up this morning from Rigbo Sub-county in Madi Okollo district where she had been allegedly hiding for the past two months since she borrowed the money.

Jimmy Anguyo, the head of the Child and Family Protection Unit in West Nile says that the suspect was arrested with the help of the lender and local authorities in Madi Okollo district. Anguyo says they have preferred charges of child abuse against the suspect as investigations continue in the matter.

Over the past years, Police’s Child and Family Protection Unit in Arua has been overwhelmed with cases of domestic violence and child neglect.

In October last year alone, the unit recorded 99 cases of domestic violence and child neglect, something police has often blamed on lack of support especially from men.

****

URN