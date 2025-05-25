ARUA: Hundreds in walk to end fistula

ARUA, UGANDA | THE INDEPENDENT | Hundreds of people walked through the streets of Arua City to create awareness on the need to end Fistula and appeal for the establishment of a Rehabilitation centre in the region.

Obstetric fistula is a medical condition in which a hole develops in the birth canal and rectum, arising from prolonged Labour. Women with fistula are unable to control their urine or stool, leading to other health complications. The condition can be avoided by delaying the age of first pregnancy and timely access to skilled health care for expectant women in Labour.

Lillian Eyotaru Boka, the team leader of Palma Memorial Hope Centre, the main organiser of the walk to end Fistula, said their main aim is to raise awareness on Fistula, encourage social reintegration for survivors and advocate for the establishment of a rehabilitation centre.

Dr. Gilbert Aniku from Arua regional referral hospital, who represented the Hospital Director, disclosed that the referral facility is always ready to help carry out surgery for those with fistula and encouraged women with such a condition to seek help.

Doctor Jacinto Amandua, former Commissioner of Clinical Services, Ministry of Health, appealed to all stakeholders to join hands in the fight to end fistula, which he says destabilises families.

Caroline Angucia, a mother of one and a Fistula Survivor in Ayivu Division, testified that she suffered from Fistula due to ignorance from 2021 until last year when she was informed of free treatment at Arua hospital. “After delayed giving birth to a 4.9 kg child, I later started experiencing urine and faeces leaking from my body and I did not know what this was and I had to avoid moving to public places for nearly two years until I was told of treatment in Arua hospital which I went for and I was operated and now I’m fit, clean, smart and healthy,” Angucia narrated.

This year’s national Fistula Day celebrations shall be held on 31st May 2025 in Lira City under the theme: Her health, her Right; Shaping the Future without Fistula.

