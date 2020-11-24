Arua hill sports club signs 20 players ahead of regional league

Arua, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Arua Hill Sports club has recruited 20 players ahead of the resumption of the Regional League. The players hail from different parts of the country and have featured in the Regional League, FUFA Big League and Uganda Premier League.

Some of the players are Aggrey Kirya, Isaac Okello, Collin Onega, Emmanuel Mutebi, Patrick Matovu. The others are Alfred Leku, Brian Ade and Gadhafi Gadhino, who recently featured for Onduparak FC.

Adams Lematia Otelul, the Public Relations Officer Arua Hill Sports Club, says the players inked a two year’s deal. He says the club is looking at bolstering the squad to improve their quality and depth on the pitch.

He says the club is targeting to earn a promotion to the FUFA Big League next season.

Sam Atiku, a fan of the club is excited especially with the signing of experienced players like Gadhafi, Leku and Okello among others who have played in both the FUFA Big League and Uganda Premier League, which he says will help the club qualify easily to the Big League.

********

URN