Arua FDC officials arrested for holding illegal assembly

Arua, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Two officials of the opposition Forum for Democratic Change-FDC in Arua district were arrested on Sunday, for allegedly holding an illegal assembly.

Those arrested include Arua District FDC Returning Officer Hilal Naseem and Haji Abdallah Hakim, the FDC chairman, who were picked up from Continental Hotel along Arua-Rhino Camp Road where they were found addressing a press conference about the newly released election roadmap.

Hilal and Hajji Hakim were detained at the Arua Central Police Station CIID hall, from where their statements were recorded. Three other officials Martha Tiko, Hellen Acan and Mercy Ocotoko escaped the arrest because there were no female detectives to apprehend them.

Arua District Police Commander Dennis Ochama told URN that the meeting was illegal because the organizers did not notify the police and contravened all guidelines to control the spread of coronavirus disease. The conveners of the meeting did not have any protective gear like face masks or even, and sanitizers.

Hilal Naseem told URN that they were never charged with any offence but before they were released on Police bond, more than five hours later. He, however, added that they acted within the law and nows to continue with their address to the media.

Meanwhile, Hajj Abdallah Hakim, said they were released without being charged and without a surety, adding that the police only told them to work together with them.

Following the release of the new 2021 election roadmap by the Electoral Commission, many political parties are already carrying out grass-root activities in the run-up to the general elections.

********

URN