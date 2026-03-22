Arua Eid tournament ends with call for youth discipline, community unity

Arua, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Feni Ben has called for unity and discipline among young people in Arua, urging them to avoid dubious activities and embrace hard work.

Feni, who is director of Euro Gold Refinery SMC Ltd and founder of Mungufeni Foundation, was speaking as guest of honour on the final of an annual Eid football tournament held at Arua Primary School grounds. The 12-day tournament drew 16 teams and ended on Eid ul-Fitr withAl Sham Medical Center defeating Najjah Islamic.

Organisers said the tournament, now in its 15th year, was intended to strengthen community cohesion through sport, with this year’s edition also incorporating support for vulnerable people during the holy month of Ramadan.

Feni thanked organisers and the Muslim community for sustaining the event and said similar sports activities deserved continued support because they promote peace and social cooperation. He later contributed Shs2 million toward future tournaments.

The event was attended by Madina Naham Ojale, Alionzi Lawrence Dangote and Baguma Saidi.