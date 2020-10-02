Arua city halts revenue collection in taxi parks

Arua, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | There was chaos on Thursday at the two taxi parks of Lobidra and Abattoir in Arua Central Division after law enforcement officers and police stopped a tenderer from collecting revenue.

Taxi touts and vendors abandoned their business as security personnel enforced a directive issued by the central division authorities stopping the collection of revenue.

Last week, the Senior Assistant Town Clerk Dorcus Asinduru, wrote to the tenderer Hajj Gule Musa halting the collection on grounds of breach of contract. Musa is accused of not remitting 20 Million Shillings to the division. Musa was awarded a two months contract from August to September 30th.

Isa Adebua General Supervisor of Lobidra and Abattoir Taxi Parks says that there has been a challenge of low revenue due to the effects of Covid-19 outbreak.

According to Adebua, the division authorities should allow his team to work jointly with them to ascertain the challenge of low revenue collection at the taxi parks instead of kicking them all out.

Christopher Kawesi Daniel, the City Clerk Arua said the operation is to carry out a census of the commuter taxis and establish why the revenue remains low. According to Kawesi, the City Council had to take over the taxi park management for purposes of harmonizing the business and also to reorganize the taxi park business.

Following the reconstruction of the main taxi park in Arua, two other taxi parks emerged in former River Oli division and it has been difficult for the City Council now to effectively manage revenue after the two divisions were merged into Arua central.

URN