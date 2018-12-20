ARTS: Top five artists review 2018

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The year 2018 has undoubtedly been very active and exciting. The Kampala Contemporary Art scene has witnessed two important festivals happening this year: Kampala Art Biennale 2018 (KAB18) and Kampala Contemporary Art festival (KLA ART 018).

These two art events have contributed another character to the local art scene, particularly the fact that the (local) artists who participated in them were youthful with burgeoning art careers.

This is important for the overall growth of the art scene and it’s not by any coincidence that the top five artists listed here, save for only one, can be described as up—coming.

They’ve showcased exceptional approach to art making processes moving art beyond the cliché art for art sake but responding to social- political context locally and globally.