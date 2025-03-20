Art and Digital Innovation

Julius Katende’s Totem Art NTFs illustrate an artist who is naturally curious and thinks outside the proverbial box

ART | DOMINIC MUWANGUZI | For almost an hour, I listen attentively as artist Julius Katende explains to me in an animated tone about Non- Fungible Tokens ( NFT), which are assets like a piece of art, digital content or videos that have been tokenised through a blockchain. At first, I am perplexed by the connection between this subject of digital assets and art. Why would an artist be interested in this high tech mode of transaction? I am intimidated to ask questions that would render me a naïve and ignorant “global citizen”. What excuse can one have to be overwhelmed by such conversations in a digital age we’re living in, with such rapid technological shifts? Absolutely nothing! Unless one is the conservative type and is afraid to step out of their comfort zone. Artists are creatives and by such definition should be open minded and always embrace change, including innovation in technology and science. This definitely is the reason why we are having this conversation; I remind myself amidst the skepticism that I fully understand what he’s saying.

Katende quietly reads my body language of uncertainty and confusion, and immediately changes the topic from abstraction to reality. He taps onto his phone and opens a link to one of his projects Totem Art Foundation NFT and shows me. The project is an online visual documentation of totems in Uganda, in particular representing the 54 clans of Buganda, which is his ancestral origin. “This project is exhibited and marketed as an NFT. Here everyone who scans this Quick-Response (QR) code can view the artworks and purchase them without third parties,” he reveals. This makes the NFTs very efficient mode of trading because they have no middlemen. But the most unique aspect of this digitalised form of transaction, perhaps unlike others, is the level of transparency witnessed during the trading. When an NFT is sold or traded, the transaction is recorded in the blockchain, ensuring transparency and ownership. Equally, the fact that everyone who transacts in NFTs gets a chance of ownership of the artwork, its monetary value can grow exponentially over a period of time.

The Totem Art NFT which was recently launched has gained online mileage with hundreds of clients purchasing artworks on its website. With collaboration with Inema Arts Center Kigali Rwanda, the project has installed its QR code at the creative space where visitors can scan the code bars and have access to the artworks. This virtual display gives the project an international visibility but also global relevance and significance. “I believe totems are not unique to our local communities but are universal. Every living human has a totem that is a representation of their social, cultural, religious or spiritual identity” he says. In this, there’s a natural urge by viewers to connect with this project that gives them a feeling of self-satisfaction, elation and worthiness. Nonetheless, besides these intangible advantages the viewer benefits by adding money to their purse. “Anyone who scans the QR code is free to purchase the tokenised artwork. Once the buying has been done, they stand an opportunity to make more money as the value of the NFT increases. Later if they wish they can convert this tokenised assets into physical cash,” he explains.

Such ventures into new digital innovations by the multi-disciplinary artist are an illustration of a curious mind that should be typical of any artist. Without necessarily debating the legitimacy, popularity and safety of the NFTs in the global art market, the notion of embracing it completely challenges the norm of working within a comfort zone that often stifles artists’ creative processes. Katende’s creative ingenuity pushes him beyond the boundaries of creativity to begin to question, analyse and examine what surrounds him. Not surprising, this critical thinking reflects in his art where he seeks to create or be part of a globalised audience that continuously challenges him to create art of a global significance.

Julius Katende is conceptualist, ceramist, installation, painter and sculptor artist who lives and works between Uganda and Rwanda.