Arson suspected as two students die in Omoro school fire

Omoro, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Police are investigating a suspected case of murder by arson that claimed the lives of two female students at Lux Senior Secondary School in Labora Sub County in Omoro District. According to police, the incident occurred on the night of April 17 to 18, 2025, when unknown assailants allegedly gained entry into the girls’ hostel and set it ablaze, killing two students.

The Aswa West Region Police Spokesperson, David Mudong Ongom confirmed that three suspects, including the school deputy director, have been arrested to aid the investigations, while others are still at large. “This incident is deeply regrettable. We urge the bereaved families and the public to remain calm as we pursue the matter to its logical conclusion,” said Mudong.

He also issued a warning to individuals misusing social media to spread inciteful content related to the incident, noting that such behavior could hinder investigations and stir up unnecessary tribal or sectarian tensions. The police assured the public of a thorough investigation and emphasized their commitment to delivering justice for the victims and their families.

Mudong said the motive behind the attack remains unclear, and investigations are ongoing to apprehend all those responsible. A total of 1,604 cases of Arson were reported to the Police countrywide in 2024, compared to 1,792 cases in 2023, thus giving a 10% decrease in this crime category. Aswa West registered 174 cases in 2024 alone, second after East Kyoga with 234.

***

URN