Arsenal pips Sheffield United

*⃣ Arsenal 2 Sheffield United 1

London, UK | THE INDEPENDENT | Two second-half goals in three minutes proved decisive for Arsenal, despite an excellent strike from David McGoldrick giving United real hope of a comeback and a first point of the season late on.

Although it was Arsenal who enjoyed much of the ball early on, Burke almost caught out Luiz and appeared to be tugged back before Leno hacked clear. Lundstram’s inswinging corner then caused Arsenal some problems, but as the ball dropped in the six-yard box, Berge was flagged for offside.

The home side continued to have a lot possession, but the first effort on target of the game was a tame header by Nketiah which was comfortable for Ramsdale, before Egan’s block was a timely one to deny a turning Saka.

It was the Gunners who took the lead on the hour mark as Saka headed home at the back post from Bellerin’s cross, with Willian, Pepe and Elneny all involved the build-up. Following that goal, Fleck was introduced in place of Osborn, but a swift break down United’s left saw Arsenal double their advantage a minute later as Pepe combined with Bellerin before side-footing an effort into Ramsdale’s far post.

In the 83rd minute United got a deserved goal, Baldock advanced forward and created some space for McGoldrick who did the rest, curling home a lovely left-footed effort into the far corner, giving Leno no chance. The Blades sniffed the chance of claiming a point and through bodies forward looking for an equaliser.

Four minutes of added time were signaled by the fourth official, but after Elneny failed to head clear from Robinson’s long-throw, Lundstram volleyed over from the edge of the area. Still United came forward though and in the last seconds McGoldrick had a shot deflected wide by Maitland-Niles and despite Ramsdale’s presence in attack Arsenal held on.

Arsenal: Leno, Bellerin, David Luiz, Gabriel, Tierney, Ceballos (Xhaka 81), Elneny, Saka (Maitland-Niles 87), Willian, Nketiah (Pepe 58), Aubameyang.

Subs: Runarsson, Holding, Willock, Lacazette.

Sheffield Utd: Ramsdale, Baldock, Stevens, Basham (Sharp 76), Lundstram, Berge, Egan, Burke (McBurnie 56), McGoldrick, Robinson, Osborn (Fleck 63).

Subs: Lowe, Norwood, Foderingham, Ampadu.