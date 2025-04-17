Arsenal knock out champs Real Madrid

🏁 Real Madrid 1-2 Arsenal

Madrid, Spain | REAL MADRID MEDIA | This time it wasn’t to be as the European champions were eliminated from the Champions League on Wednesday.

With the crowd behind the team and a belief in the comeback, Madrid took the lead at the start of the game through Mbappé, but the goal was ruled out for offside against the Frenchman.

Arsenal were quick to hit back and did so twice through Saka. First with a powerful deflected shot from the left-hand side, and then a left-footed strike from the England winger was well saved by Courtois .

In the 11th minute François Letexier, alerted by the VAR, went to the monitor and awarded a penalty for a foul by Asencio on Merino. Courtois guessed correctly and saved Saka’s spot-kick.

Mbappé penalty overturned

Ancelotti ‘s men went in search of a goal and in the 22nd minute, Rice brought down Mbappé in the box after another challenge. The referee pointed to the spot, but after 6 minutes of stoppage time, he went to the monitor, corrected his decision and overturned the penalty.

The French striker was soon at it again with a powerful right-footed drive that went wide. The Whites were pushing forward, but the last chance of the first half fell to Arsenal. Martinelli drove into the box and his left-footed shot was tipped wide by Courtois .

Time was running out and Real Madrid needed to find a goal.

In the 57th minute, Rodrygo tried to catch out Raya with his corner kick, but Raya cleared it off the line. It was Arsenal who took the lead with a Saka chip on 67 minutes. But Madrid refused to throw in the towel.

Two minutes later, Vini Jr. was alert to nick the ball from Saliba and slotted home to make it 1-1. The bad news was an injury to Mbappé , who had to be replaced by Brahim (74’).

Ancelotti ‘s men pushed hard to make it 2-1.

Endrick went close but fired wide from Vini Jr’s cross in stoppage time. Arsenal took advantage of the home side’s fatigue and Martinelli made it 1-2 in the 93rd minute.

SOURCE: Read Madrid.com