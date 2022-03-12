Arsenal forward Martinelli earns Brazil call-up

Rio de Janeiro, Brazil | Xinhua | Uncapped forward Gabriel Martinelli has been called up to Brazil’s squad for 2022 World Cup qualifiers against Chile and Bolivia, the Brazilian Football Confederation said on Friday.

The 20-year-old was rewarded for his impressive form for Arsenal, with whom he has scored five times and provided two assists in 17 Premier League matches this season.

Manager Tite also named Martinelli’s Arsenal teammate, Gabriel Magalhaes, and Newcastle midfielder Bruno Guimaraes while recalling Juventus midfielder Arthur, who last played for Brazil in November 2020.

As expected, the 25-man squad includes Paris Saint-Germain forward Neymar, Chelsea defender Thiago Silva, Real Madrid winger Vinicius Junior and Barcelona right-back Dani Alves.

But there was no place for out-of-sorts Manchester City forward Gabriel Jesus or injured Liverpool attacker Roberto Firmino.

Brazil will play Chile at Rio de Janeiro’s Maracana stadium on March 24 and Bolivia in La Paz five days later. The five-time world champions lead the South American zone standings and have already qualified for football’s showpiece tournament, to be played in Qatar from November 21 to December 18.

Following is the Brazil squad:

Goalkeepers: Alisson (Liverpool), Ederson (Manchester City), Weverton (Palmeiras)

Defenders: Danilo (Juventus), Dani Alves (Barcelona), Alex Telles (Manchester United), Guilherme Arana (Atletico Mineiro), Thiago Silva (Chelsea), Eder Militao (Real Madrid), Marquinhos (Paris Saint-Germain), Gabriel Magalhaes (Arsenal)

Midfielders: Casemiro (Real Madrid), Fabinho (Liverpool), Fred (Manchester United), Lucas Paqueta (Lyon), Arthur (Juventus), Bruno Guimaraes (Newcastle), Philippe Coutinho (Aston Villa)

Forwards: Neymar (Paris Saint-Germain), Richarlison (Everton), Vinicius Junior, Rodrygo (both Real Madrid), Gabriel Martinelli (Arsenal), Antony (Ajax), Raphinha (Leeds).

