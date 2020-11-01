Arsenal claim three points against a clueless Man Utd

✳ RESULT

Man United 0 Arsenal 1

OTHERS

Villa 3 Southampton 4

Newcastle 2 Everton 1

Liverpool 2 West Ham 1

Burley 0 Chelsea 3

Manchester, UK | THE INDEPENDENT | Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang converted a penalty for his first league goal since the opening weekend to give Arsenal a 1-0 victory at Manchester United.

The Gunners captain sent David De Gea the wrong way from the spot on 69 minutes after Paul Pogba had fouled Hector Bellerin.

Arsenal had the better of things in a match of few chances.

Bukayo Saka headed over when well placed on the stroke of half-time and Aubameyang curled a shot wide early in the second half.

United’s best effort came with six minutes to go when substitute Donny van de Beek’s cross deflected off Mohamed Elneny and Bernd Leno and on to the post.

Arsenal’s first Premier League win at Old Trafford for 14 years moves them to eighth in the table while United stay 15th.

For the first time since September 2006, Arsenal win a Premier League game at Old Trafford.

Arsenal have won away at a “big six” side in the Premier League for the first time since a 2-0 win against Manchester City in January 2015, ending their 29-game winless run (D10 L19). Dawn.