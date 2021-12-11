Arsenal beat Southampton to return to winning ways

Sunday , December 12 2021
The Independent December 11, 2021 SPORTS Leave a comment

Goals from Alexandre Lacazette, Martin Odegaard and Gabriel return the Gunners to winning ways

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Arsenal ended a two-match losing run with a comfortable 3-0 win over Southampton at Emirates Stadium.

Southampton had dominated the early stages but conceded first, when Alexandre Lacazette finished off a sweeping move that started from the back and involved Bukayo Saka.

Martin Odegaard doubled the lead on 27 minutes with a goal in his third successive match as he headed home after good work by Takehiro Tomiyasu and Keiran Tierney.

Gabriel sealed the win 17 minutes into the second half with another header from Gabriel Martinelli’s corner that beat Southampton’s emergency goalkeeper, 40-year-old Willy Caballero.

Martinelli hit the bar and Saka rattled the post in the closing stages of a dominant Arsenal display.

Arsenal move up to fifth on 26 points, a point behind West Ham United in fourth. Southampton stay 16th on 16 points.

