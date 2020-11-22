Armed thugs rob UGX 8M, motorcycle from Kagadi businessman

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Armed thugs have robbed 8 million shillings from a businessman in Kagadi town.

The victim is Daniel Muhumuza, 38, a resident of Bukwara trading center in Kicucura sub-county Kagadi district.

Julius Hakiza, the Albertine region police spokesperson says that Muhumuza was put at gunpoint by two thugs dressed in civilian clothes armed with a pistol. They robbed him of 8 million shilling, two phones and a motorcycle registration number UEM 149X Bajaj. The incident happened at around 1 pm on Saturday in Kagadi town.

According to Hakiza, Muhumuza had gone for shopping in Kagadi town.

After robbing Muhumuza, the unidentified thugs riding a numberless motorcycle fled to an unknown destination.

Hakiza says police is currently hunting for the thugs.

In October, armed thugs robbed 16 million shillings from a businesswoman in Kuhuna trading centre in Kakumiro district. The six thugs, armed with a gun raided a shop owned by Margret Basemera, 49, and held her at gunpoint before ordering her to surrender all the money she had.

She handed over a sum of 16 million Shillings and her mobile phone. The thugs fired several bullets in the air as they escaped and disappeared to an unknown destination.

URN