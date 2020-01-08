Archbishop Stanley Ntagali intervenes in Kinkiizi Diocese wrangles

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The Archbishop of the Church of Uganda His Grace Stanley Ntagali has intervened in a wrangle resulting from the suspension of Venerable Justus Tibesigwa, the Archdeacon of Kihihi Archdeaconry in Kinkiizi Diocese.

Tibesigwa was suspended last week for among other reasons, wedding a foreign couple in Queen Elizabeth National Park on July 17, 2019, a place that had not been gazetted for the function as provided for in the law.

He was also accused of starting a nongovernmental organization and running it without the knowledge of the Bishop and holding fundraising drives allegedly to uplift Kihihi Kindergarten School, yet the construction is already financed by local business Tycoon, James Musinguzi Garuga.

Justus Tibesigwa and his wife Desire Tibesigwa are also being accused of allegedly attempting to eliminate the Bishop of Kinkiizi Diocese, Dan Zoreka by serving him food laced with poison and witchcraft. The couple reportedly handed the poison to Zoreka’s house helps Prudence Kyorikora and Venice Friday to mix it with his food.

However, his suspension sparked outrage from his flock accusing the Bishop of Kinkiizi Diocese Dan Zoreka and his Diocesan Secretary, Rev. Canon Kenneth Kanyankore of witch-hunting Tibesigwa and washing dirty linen in public.

The dispute drew the attention of the Archbishop Bishop, Stanley Ntagali, who summoned the warring parties to Namirembe Cathedral in Kampala on Tuesday to mediate the conflict. The meeting, which dragged on until late in the night was also attended by elders from Kinkiizi diocese, the Archbishop Elect Dr Stephen Kazimba Mugalu, Provincial heads of laity and the clergy and officials from the office of the Provincial Chancellor.

After the meeting, the Provincial Secretary, Rev Canon William Ongeng released a statement calling for calm among Christians of Kinkiizi Diocese. He explained that they had heard all the issues causing the feud and the process of meeting them will commence soon.

Kanyankore declined to comment on what was discussed at the meeting, saying it was confidential. Before, Tibesigwa’s suspension, Bishop zoreka had developed grudges with a section of Christians and priests.

John Bindeeba, a Christian from Rugyeyo Archdeaconry petitioned the Archbishop in November 2019 demanding for investigations against Zoreka for allegedly frustrating the growth of the Diocese.

Bindeeba accused the Bishop of rearing his personal cows in the diocesan farms, inflating the cost of purchasing the diocesan land in Bugongo from the actual Shillings 60million to Shillings 100 million.

He also accused him of frustrating the plan to establish a College affiliated to Mbarara University of Science and Technology among others. The Bishop couldn’t be reached to comment on these and other allegations levelled against him.

However, on Tuesday, the Kinkiizi Diocesan Secretary, Rev. Canon Kenneth Kanyankore told URN Tibesigwa was suspended for violating ecclesiastical norms.

