Archbishop Ssemogerere: Bukalango and Magembe’s legacy will live on

KAMPALA, UGANDA | THE INDEPENDENT | The Archbishop of Kampala, His Grace Dr Paul Ssemogerere, has assured the Catholic faithful that the legacy of the late Msgr. Expedito Magembe, renowned exorcist, preacher, and founder, will be safeguarded and continued.

Speaking during the funeral Mass held at Kisubi Seminary on Monday afternoon, Archbishop Ssemogerere praised Msgr. Magembe as “a steady man of God who lived his priesthood to the fullest.”

The funeral, attended by all bishops of the Kampala Ecclesiastical Province, clergy, religious, political leaders, and thousands of lay faithful, marked the final farewell to one of Uganda’s most influential Catholic figures.

At the conclusion of his homily—delivered as both a tribute and reflection on the life of the deceased—Archbishop Ssemogerere turned his attention to the future of Mt. Sion Bukalango Prayer Centre, the vibrant charismatic Catholic Centre founded by Msgr. Magembe, which has drawn tens of thousands of pilgrims in search of healing, deliverance, and spiritual renewal.

“Bukalango will not die with Magembe. His work must continue. It is now our duty as Church and faithful to uphold what he began,” Archbishop Ssemogerere said, drawing strong applause and visible emotion from the congregation.

Mount Sion Prayer Centre Bukalango in Wakiso District was established in 1993. What began as a modest initiative quickly grew into a vibrant center of spiritual refuge, drawing thousands from across the country, both Catholics and non-Catholics, in search of healing, counseling, and renewal.

The site is currently undergoing significant development, with the construction of a large church—a vision originally conceived by the late Msgr. Magembe. The project is being undertaken by the UPDF Engineering Brigade, a contribution pledged by President Yoweri Museveni, whom Archbishop Ssemogerere noted was a personal friend of the deceased priest.

Meanwhile, The Archbishop also addressed the fate of the Brides of the Lamb, a congregation of religious sisters founded by Msgr. Magembe, who have been serving primarily at Bukalango. Their future has been a point of concern among some Catholics, as the group is not officially listed among the recognized religious congregations on the Archdiocesan website.

“The Church in Kampala and worldwide will continue to walk with this congregation,” the Archbishop affirmed, signaling the Church’s intention to regularize their status and support their ministry.

Msgr. Magembe, who passed away on Friday, May 9, 2025, at the age of 88, was widely known for his healing ministry, gift of discernment, and traditional liturgical compositions. He was laid to rest at Kisubi amid solemn ceremony and heartfelt tributes.

Since his passing, his compositions have dominated both secular and Catholic media, reminding the nation of his profound spiritual and artistic contributions.

His death marks the end of an era, but as Archbishop Ssemogerere made clear, it is not the end of his mission.

At the funeral, hundreds of mourners gave heartfelt testimonies about the miracles, blessings, and deliverance they had experienced through the prayers of Msgr. Magembe and other priests at Bukalango. Many shared stories of healing, spiritual liberation, and renewed faith, which they attributed to the powerful ministry of the late priest.

His musical compositions, many of which had quietly nourished souls for decades, were sung throughout the vigil and funeral Mass. These hymns not only uplifted spirits but also brought moments of lightness, comfort, and deep reflection during the emotional liturgy, reminding all present of the enduring power of his artistic and spiritual legacy.

