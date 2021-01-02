Archbishop Odama calls for peaceful elections

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Archbishop Dr John Baptist Odama of Gulu Archdiocese has called for peace and harmony as ahead of the elections.

Preaching to Christians on New Year’s Day at St Joseph’s Cathedral in Gulu City, Archbishop Odama said peace in 2021 will depend on care and love for one another love rather than provocation resulting to loss of lives.

“As it is the desire of all Ugandans, I can speak on their behalf. They want peace, good health and unity and they would wish to make sure that the elections are peacefully done, free, fair and successful. So, we must go as Ugandans with one voice, we want our country to remain loyal to God and we love one another,” Archbishop Odama said.

“This election, we must put it in our hearts and mind that the care of one another as Ugandans must take priority and this should be no matter positions you have or jobs or political parties and religious groups you belong to. Let’s start the year together up to the end of January and possibly beyond, take care of our property,” Archbishop Dr Odama said.

Archbishop Odama also cautioned Electoral Commission against unfairness saying January would determine the peace and stability of this country something that EC must take seriously.

“I appeal to all those who are responsible for elections to make sure that they are transparent, fair and make sure everything is done without any fraud,” he cautioned.

He adds that “Those who have arms in their hands, don’t use them to kill, you have alternatives to arrest those who have defaulter but not killing.”

URN