Archbishop Ntagali concludes farewell tour

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The outgoing Archbishop of the Church of Uganda the Most Rev Stanley Ntagali has this morning completed his farewell journey across the Province, as he prepares for his retirement.

In his farewell sermon to the congregation at All Saints’ Cathedral, Kampala, this morning, the outgoing archbishop said that he was well prepared to retire from daily office work and to go home and stop being a visitor in his own family.

He described retirement as a health step, one which starts from the mind and urged all leaders to seek retirement when they are still strong and energetic.

“It is better to retire when you’re still strong and energetic, that’s when you can become relevant for your family. For over 40 years I have been moving all over the world on evangelical mission and I have given very little time to my family and relatives whom I must compensate,” he said.

Ntagali also implored Christians not to hold onto anger by forgiving those that have wronged them. “When you know your enemy; those who wish you bad or persecute you, don’t revenge. God says vengeance is mine. Pray from them, smile at them and wish them well” Archbishop Ntagali said.

He further cautioned the people of God to be wise and desist from selfishness which bleeds greed resulting into corruption. He equally advised politicians to desist from commercializing politics as we edge closer to 2021, the year Uganda will return to the polls to elect a new president, Members of Parliament and District leaders.

“Corruption has eaten our beautiful nation, youth are being trafficked, there are no jobs and liberalism is on increase- now homosexuals are bribing people to be accepted. We shall continue to confirm the only biblical marriage of man and woman until the end”

Ntagali will hand over the Province to the Archbishop-Elect Samuel Stephen Kaziimba Mugalu on Sunday, March 1, 2020 at St. Paul Cathedral Namirembe and on March 8, he will relinquish the Episcopal and Ecclesiastical Authority of the Diocese of Kampala at All Saints’ Cathedral, Kampala.

In his eight-year tenure as Archbishop, he has worked on completion of Church House, building a 5000 Cathedral-seater at Nakasero, enthroning of 23 Bishops, starting a medical school-UCU School of Medicine at Mengo hospital in Uganda among other things.

Ntagali was consecrated Bishop on December 19, 2004. He served as Bishop of Masindi- Kitara Diocese for eight years before being elected the 8th Archbishop of the Church of Uganda in 2012.

Born in Ndorwa County, Kabale District in 1955, Ntagali migrated with his family to Wambabya parish, Kiziranfumbi sub-county in Hoima District when he was aged 16. On the Christmas Eve of 1974, he accepted Jesus Christ as his personal Lord and Savior.

*****

URN

Ntagali began working as a teacher in Wambabya Primary School in Hoima, and later spent two years as a missionary in Karamoja Diocese. He did his theological training at Bishop Tucker Theological College, St. Paul’s Theological College Limuru, Kenya, and the Oxford Centre for Mission Studies in the UK.