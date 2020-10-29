Archbishop Kazimba asks security personnel to stop harassing opposition politicians

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The Archbishop of the Church of Uganda, Dr Steven Kazimba Mugalu has expressed concern about police’s continued brutality towards different opposition politicians which he says undermines democracy.

While speaking at the 135th Bishop James Hannington memorial anniversary in Kyando village in Mayuge district on Thursday, Kazimba said that all political players deserve equal rights with their other ruling party counterparts when canvassing for votes to represent their electorates.

Kazimba says that just like Hannington’s murder led to the spread of the gospel throughout the country, bush warfighters brought peace in the country which should not be left to waste by continuous oppression of different minded politicians.

Kazimba adds that much as security organs apply reasonable force with claims of ensuring political sanity, their actions are slowly raging anger among the electorates which threatens the current peace and stability in the country.

He tasked political leaders to adopt peaceful means of resolving their conflicts other than constant fights which later accumulate into misunderstandings and wars that threaten the country’s stability.

The Speaker of Parliament Rebecca Kadaga hailed the Church of Uganda Province for their continuous efforts in ensuring the face-lift of Bishop Hannington memorial site. She said that she will remind the president to fulfill his promise of gazetting Bishop Hannington memorial anniversary as a public holiday.

On his part, Edward Ssekandi, the Vice President says that government will fulfill its pledge of funding the province’s 5 million dollar master plan of refurbishing the Bishop Hannington memorial site.

URN