Archbishop Kaziimba asks gov’t to improve health sector funding

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The Archbishop of the Church of Uganda, the Most Rev. Samuel Stephen Kaziimba Mugalu has appealed to the government to invest more in the Country’s health sector in the face of the Coronavirus pandemic.

He made the call this morning as he presided over his maiden Easter Day Celebration as the Archbishop of the Church of Uganda and Bishop of Kampala Diocese.

In his sermon, the Archbishop commended the medical workers for the successful treatment and discharge of three of the people, who had initially tested positive to coronavirus disease. The discharged patients were part of the 53 cases that have been registered in the country since March 22.

Archbishop Kaziimba said that the success recorded in the three discharged cases was a great milestone in the country’s health sector despite the minimal funding and required equipment. He added that the medical workers can do even better if the health system is well funded and their salaries improved.

The Archbishop also encouraged Ugandans to improve their relationship with God as one of the ways to improve on their wellbeing and achieve everlasting life. He appealed to Christians to use the Coronavirus lockdown as an opportunity to renew their lives in different ways.

“The grave was made weak because of Jesus. Don’t fear because he rose from the dead. The first Easter was surrounded by a very big crisis because Jesus who was expected to bring hope was crucified and his burial was also surrounded by a crisis but he had authority over death,” Kaziimba said.

He preached against the murder, witchcraft, domestic violence and other vices that are ungodly.

Meanwhile, the Bishop of Namirembe Diocese, the Rt. Rev. Wilberforce Kityo Luwalira also encouraged Christians to have their hope alive despite the current Coronavirus situation saying they too can conquer like Jesus Christ conquered death. Luwalira was speaking during the Easter Sunday Sermon delivered at the Bishop’s Chapel at Namirembe.

Together with his family members, the Bishop observed a moment of silence to remember the death of the thousands of victims of coronavirus worldwide. The latest statistics show that up to 109,275 lives have been lost across the world, with infection rates now standing at 1,786,769 cases.

Luwalira also commended medical workers for working tirelessly to treat the sick and consoled the suffering and those perturbed by the current Coronavirus pandemic.

*******

URN