Archbishop Emeritus Bakyenga to be accorded state burial

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The Government is to accord the late Archbishop Emeritus of Mbarara Archdiocese, the Most Rev. Paul Bakyenga an official burial.

Bakyenga, died on Tuesday at Nsambya Hospital in Kampala.

In a statement released on Thursday by Prime Minister Robinah Nabbanja, she said that President Museveni has directed her to organize an official burial of the late Bakyenga in honor of his great contribution to the development of the country.

The President also mourned Archbishop Bakyenga describing him as a humble and dedicated servant of the Lord, who touched many lives through his spiritual work.

“He significantly contributed to the development of the Church and our country and has left a strong legacy and will be fondly remembered,” Museveni said.

His Grace Lambert Bainomugisha the Archbishop of Mbarara lauded the government for according to Bakyenga an official burial, noting that he was a true patriot.

Archbishop Bainomugisha said that the Late Emeritus Bakyenga was a person who committed his life to ecumenism so he deserves many prayers to accompany him to heaven.

On Friday, there will be Holy Mass at Lubaga Cathedral, followed by another two masses at Nyamitanga Cathedral as well as vigil mass later.

The late Emeritus Bakyenga will be laid to rest on Sunday inside Our Lady of Perpetual Help Nyamitanga in Mbarara City.

URN