Applicants throng Interpol offices for certificate of good conduct

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Hundreds of youthful Ugandans throng Interpol offices in Kampala each day to process the certificate of good conduct despite the current travel restrictions.

The queues that disappeared during the nationwide lockdown returned immediately government lifted the ban on public transport.

At the main gate, security guards only allow in a maximum of 50 people especially those who processed their documents before the lockdown.

Some of the applicants told URN they are processing the certificate of good conduct to be able to travel abroad immediately government opens the country’s borders.

A certificate of good conduct is a document issued by the local police indicating whether the applicant has any criminal record or not. It is often required when a person applies for a job or seeks to immigrate to another country.

Simon Ocaayi told URN at the Interpoloffices in Kololo on Monday that he is preparing to travel to Iraq for work once the lockdown is lifted.

He however said this was the third time he was being turned away at the gate yet all he wants is to register and have his documents ready.

Ocaayi told URN that he spends Shillings 16,000 on transport to commute to and from Entebbe every time he travels to process the certificate of good conduct.

Sylvia Atua, who was struggling to access the Interpol offices told our reporter that she secured a job opportunity in German around mid-March but couldn’t process her documents due to the lockdown.

According to Atua, she was recently advised by her friend to come and register at Interpol but has since been turned away severally.

Lydia Akello, an employee at Interpol told URN that some of the people congesting the gate are those that want to register for the certificate of good conduct while others are waiting for their certificates that are being processed at the police headquarters in Naguru.

Police spokesperson, Fred Enanga, says the only people allowed at Interpol offices are those who have been called to pick their certificates and registered before the lockdown.

But Enanga said the resumption of Interpol operations will be communicated probably this week.

*****

URN