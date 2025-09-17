APA Insurance, Hollard launch new health insurance solution

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | APA Insurance Uganda, in partnership with Hollard Health, has introduced a new international health insurance solution, APA International Health, offering coverage worth up to Shs36 billion.

The launch of APA International Health is expected to give a significant boost to Uganda’s insurance sector, which has struggled with low penetration rates for years, with health insurance coverage remaining below 1% of the population.

Industry analysts note that limited awareness, affordability challenges, and a reliance on out-of- pocket payments have hindered uptake.

Launched today (Sept.16) in Kampala, the product combines advanced technology with a personalized approach, giving members tools and information to proactively manage their health. It is designed to improve healthcare experiences and outcomes for individuals, families, SMEs, and corporate clients.

APA International Health focuses on preventive care and wellness, offering comprehensive support, easy access to quality information, and top-tier medical care. A key feature of the service is the HealthMov wellness app, which enables members to monitor and manage their health directly from their smartphones. The app encourages positive lifestyle changes by tracking well-being and rewarding users for healthy behaviors.

Coverage options vary depending on the selected plan, with areas extending across Africa, India, Europe, and worldwide. There are five plans to choose from, each aimed at improving healthcare quality by integrating wellness incentives to lower costs and enhance overall health.

Ashok Shah, Group chief executive officer of Apollo Investments Limited, said the goal of the partnership is to promote healthier living, which in turn helps reduce healthcare costs.

“With APA and Hollard Health’s combined expertise, innovative solutions, and unwavering commitment to customer satisfaction, we are setting a new standard for healthcare coverage in the region,” he said.

Uganda, with 78% of its population under 35, has the second youngest population globally. This tech-savvy demographic is well-positioned to embrace digitally driven health insurance.

Additionally, there has been a notable shift from communicable diseases to non-communicable diseases linked to lifestyle choices, making wellness-focused insurance plans particularly relevant for both employers and individuals.

Hollard Health Chief Executive Officer, Tobe Hope, emphasized the importance of tailored solutions for Africa.

“Because we know that Africa’s demands are unique, we are committed to helping the continent thrive by offering cost-effective health insurance that meets its diverse needs. Our mission is to make quality healthcare accessible to all, empowering people to take charge of their health with clear information and smart tools to make the best decisions now and in the future,” he said.

APA and Hollard Health have introduced a modular product design that allows members to select benefits suited to their needs, supported by coverage limits of up to Shs36 billion.

Distribution is designed to be agent-friendly, with sales facilitated through brokers and agents, while service delivery is strengthened by Henner, a trusted third-party administrator recognized for reliability and client satisfaction.

The HealthMov app lies at the center of the offering, going beyond traditional insurance by using facial and movement scans to monitor vital health indicators such as heart rate, breathing, stress levels, and BMI. It then provides personalized feedback, lifestyle advice, and access to services such as goal tracking, educational resources, and behavior insights.

“The HealthMov app is so intuitive, it puts a virtual doctor, personal trainer, health coach, and mentor in every member’s pocket,” said Manan Desai, CEO of APA Uganda. The app also provides telehealth consultations and second medical opinions, ensuring members receive timely and convenient care from anywhere.

Apollo Investments Limited, parent company of APA Insurance, entered into a strategic partnership with Hollard International in November 2023. This collaboration seeks to expand business opportunities across Africa for both companies.

“We believe that collaboration is key to driving meaningful change in the healthcare landscape,” added Shah. “APA Insurance and Hollard Health are dedicated to empowering individuals to lead healthier lives and access quality healthcare when they need it most. With the introduction of cost-effective plans, comprehensive coverage, high-quality medical services, and efficient claims processing, we have designed our offerings to meet the healthcare needs of the East Africa region today and in the future.”