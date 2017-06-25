THIS WEEK: Anti-pornography committee starts work

Father Simon Lokodo, the Minister for Ethics and Integrity has bolstered his fight against pornography by commissioning a government anti-pornography committee that has kicked off operations.

The committee is headed by Dr Anette Kezaabu Kasimbazi. Other committee members include Dr Martin Sempa, Dalton Opwonya, Mohammed Ali waiswa, Joan Kyomugisha, Victoria Sentamu and others. Lokodo said the committee will launch a crackdown on porn material that floods television, radios and other platforms and other sexual offences prescribed by the constitution.

Lokodo said the committee is not new, only that it was not operational because the department of ethics and integrity did not have the required Shs2biilion to kick off operations.

He attributed the spread of HIV and high drop-out rate of girls in school due to pregnancy to sexual impropriety.

