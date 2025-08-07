Anti-corruption Unit to investigate allegations of ghost PDM groups

Nebbi, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The State House Anti-Corruption Unit is to investigate allegations of leaders forming ghost groups to benefit from the Parish Development Model (PDM) program.

Maj Martha Asiimwe, the Head of the RDC Secretariat/Anti-Corruption Unit (ACU) in the Office of the President who is currently in West Nile Region meeting district leaders in respect to service delivery, says that, much as the government injected 100 million Shillings in the parishes, there are reports implicating technocrats forming ghost PDM groups to benefit from the program.

She said the PDM project is supposed to boost the active poor with seed capital for economic transformation, and if there are any ghost groups being formed in the parishes, they must be investigated by the RDCs.

“Avoid stannic individuals who can lead you to corruption. Others have formed ghost PDM groups, while others are giving much privilege to their relatives to benefit from the PDM project,” Asiimwe said.

She said that so far, 3.3 trillion Shillings has been disbursed in all the parishes across the country, where the government is expecting tangible and visible impacts of PDM in the communities.

Best Ayiorwoth, working with Ker Alur Kingdom, says the youths have given up on the PDM funds being disbursed in the parishes because they are left out due to information gaps between the youths and sub-county leaders.

“We have misinformation between the politicians and the government, and this has created gaps at the lower local government affecting the collective monitoring of PDM progress and the mighty government programs, that’s why cases of corruption on PDM are coming out”, Ayiorwoth said.

Manuela Atimango says, there is corruption in the disbursement of PDM, where some are being given less money instead of receiving 1 million shillings; the beneficiary only gets 800,000 Shillings, and sometimes the names of the beneficiaries are diverted by the parish chiefs for their close friends who promised them rewards, which needs to be investigated.

****

URN