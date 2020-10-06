ANT presents candidate for lord mayor race

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The Alliance for National transformation – ANT party has finally found a candidate whom they believe can compete against other candidates in the race for Kampala Lord mayor.

The 21-year-old Yakubu Mayanja Musaazi was nominated at the electoral offices in Ntinda.

Musaazi said he chose ANT because of its willingness to embrace the potential provided by young people like him to occupy leadership positions like that of the Kampala lord mayorship.

He said he has been learning from the elders who have occupied the office for many years and he is ready to oust them so that he provides better solutions for the problems affecting the people of Kampala.

Meanwhile, another young man has joined the long list of independent candidates who have been nominated to contest for the position of Kampala lord mayor saying that having completed his senior six, he saw himself more than ready to lead the people of Kampala out of suffering due to bad leadership.

The 24-year-old Micheal Erons Mugabi, says he completed his senior six a few years ago at Old Kampala Secondary school and started laying strategies for taking over the lord mayor seat.

Judging by his interview with journalists after nominations, Mugabi seems to have been angered by the way the recent youth elections in which he participated were handled and he chose not to go for any position of councilor, but right to that of city mayor.

URN