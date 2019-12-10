ANT cautions members on sexual harassment

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Alliance for National Transformation-ANT political party has warned of tough consequences against members that will indulge in sexual exploitation against its female members.

The warning was issued on Monday, during the training of party coordinators from the nine districts of greater Masaka sub-region held at Vienna Hotel in Masaka town.

Zelda Kakayi, the party’s Youth Coordinator for the metropolitan region says their observation is that despite the numerical strength, many female youths are shunning away from political activism over recurring forms of sexual harassment that continues to make them more vulnerable.

Kakayi says that intend to build the ANT party as a unique party which is identified with respect for equality and human dignity where all people irrespective of their gender are given opportunity to freely participate in politics.

She indicates that party National Secretariat has set out to fully observe zero tolerance to sexual harassment as one of their core values.

Kakayi, who confessed to be survivor of political sexual exploitation as she sought a leadership position, explains that such habits by either male youth or men in positions of authority has greatly limited female political participation.

She explains that their agenda is to create a new foundation that provides an environment that empowers young women to effectively exploit their leadership potentials through which they can amplify their voice to have their challenges attended to.

Ambassador Edith Ssempala, the party’s National Coordinator of the Women’s league says besides promotion of women participation, the policy will help them build a culture that ensures respect to women dignity and eventually pass it over to the entire social spectrum of the country.

Retired Major General Gregory Mugisha Muntu, the Party’s National Coordinator says that they have also working out modalities addressing such challenges within their party constitution by embedding in it punitive mechanisms against such social excesses.

