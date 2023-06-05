UCU student shot dead

Mukono, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Mukono Police Division is investigating a shooting incident at the Meru Fuel Station in Kiwanga, Mukono District resulting in the death of 25-year-old Rudeny Agaba, a student at Uganda Christian University.

The incident occurred on June 4, 2023, around 1:00 PM, according to the Kampala Metropolitan Police Deputy Spokesperson, Luke Owoyesigyire.

In a brief statement, Owoyesigyire says that preliminary findings show that a dispute emerged between the deceased and a private security guard identified as Tugume Kadili.

“It is alleged that the deceased attempted to climb over a wall fence within the security guard’s assigned area, leading to an escalated situation. In response, the security guard discharged his firearm, fatally injuring the deceased,” he said.

He says that Agaba was immediately rushed to Gwatilo Health Center, where, unfortunately, he was pronounced dead. He says that officers rushed to the scene and recovered two spent bullet cartridges.

“An army green vehicle with registration number UAW403S was present at the scene, exhibiting a suspected bullet hole. Additionally, a firearm was recovered as a potential weapon used in the shooting. Live ammunition was found near the suspected pool of blood. All these items were seized as evidence,” Owoyesigyire said.

He says that as part of the ongoing investigations, police apprehended Tugume as a primary suspect, saying he is currently in custody at Seeta Police Station.

“The Mukono Police Division is fully dedicated to conducting a comprehensive inquiry into this tragic incident. We urge the public to remain calm and patient as we diligently gather all the necessary facts,” he said.

*******

URN