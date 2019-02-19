Another Nkumba University student hacked to death

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Another student of Nkumba University has been killed in his hostel room at Nkumba in Katabi Town Council. 26-year-old Godfrey Kateu was found dead in his room at 8.00 am this morning with loud music playing.

His neighbor, Paul Ssengonzi told Uganda Radio Network that they decided to notify the area LC I chairperson after realizing that the deceased hadn’t left his room for two days.

“We decided to call the area chairperson and the police so as to establish whether the residents could break into the house and establish if he is okay,” Ssengonzi said.

A team of officers from Abayita Ababiri Police Station rushed to the hostel and broke into Kateu’s room where they found his lifeless body with a stab wound on the neck. Kateu has been a third year Human Resource student at Nkumba University.

Joseph Kayabula, the Nkumba Cell Publicity Secretary has decried the escalating killings in Entebbe and its neighboring areas. He advises land lords to know their tenants so as to ensure safety.

“It is dangerous to have tenants you do not know. Now we are trying as much as we can to establish what could have gone wrong but we even have no starting point.” Kayabula indicated.

Police has taken the deceased’s body to Mulago Hospital for a postmortem. On Saturday, another student identified as Sharon Nantumbwe was also killed. Kateu’s murder brings to nine the number of people killed in Entebbe and its neighboring areas in the past two months.

URN