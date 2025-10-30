Anne Aliker to head Standard Bank Group’s Africa Regions Investment Banking

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Ugandan investment banker Anne Aliker has been appointed Head, Africa Regions – Corporate and Investment Banking (CIB) at Standard Bank Group, Africa’s largest bank by assets.

Her appointment, officials said, underscores the Group’s long-standing commitment to developing African leaders to drive Africa’s growth and reflects the rising influence of Ugandan professionals within senior leadership roles across the continent.

Masinda announces appointment

Announcing the appointment, Luvuyo Masinda, Chief Executive of CIB at Standard Bank Group, said: “Our growth ambitions across CIB remain central to our strategy, as we continue to unlock new opportunities, deepen client impact, and build a future-ready franchise.

In light of this, I am pleased to announce Anne Aliker’s to this role. Anne brings a wealth of experience and a proven record of strategic leadership across the continent. From leading CIB Uganda to heading Investment Banking for Africa Regions and International, and most recently serving as Head of Client Coverage, she has consistently driven growth, strengthened client relationships, and championed talent development. Her leadership will be key in shaping the future of our Africa business into its next chapter.”

Aliker’s appointment adds to a growing list of Ugandan professionals serving in key leadership positions across the Group — including Anne Juuko, Regional Head for Global Markets, East Africa; Francis Karuhanga, Regional Chief Executive for Southern and West Africa; Doreen Rwakatungu-Musiime, Group Chief Audit Executive; and Patrick Mweheire, who recently completed his term as Regional Chief Executive for East Africa and remains a senior Group executive.

These appointments reflect the Group’s pan-African people strategy, which places leadership diversity and local expertise at the centre of achieving its purpose — Driving Africa’s Growth.

Growing visibility of Ugandan talent

Commenting on her appointment, Anne Aliker said: “It is an incredible honour to take on this role at such a transformative time for our continent. I am proud to represent Uganda within Africa’s largest bank and to lead alongside exceptional teams across our markets to deliver meaningful client impact. Our purpose — to drive Africa’s growth — is deeply personal to me. It’s about enabling African businesses to thrive, empowering our people, and connecting opportunities across borders. I look forward to leading this next chapter with a focus on growth, collaboration, and impact.”

Applauding the appointment, Mumba Kalifungwa, Chief Executive of Stanbic Bank Uganda, said: “We are immensely proud of Anne’s achievement and the growing visibility of Ugandan talent within Standard Bank Group. Her appointment is not only a personal milestone but also a validation of the strength of Uganda’s financial professionals on the continental stage. It is also a celebration of our Group’s intentional investment in developing African leaders to lead Africa’s growth.”

Adding his voice, Paul Muganwa, Executive Director and Head of CIB at Stanbic Bank Uganda said: “Anne’s appointment is a powerful testament to the quality of leadership emerging from Uganda. She has been instrumental in building one of the most successful CIB franchises in the Group, and her elevation reflects both her capability to continue contributing to Africa’s financial transformation.”

Standard Bank Group was recently named among the World’s Best Employers by Forbes, recognising its commitment to leadership development, inclusion, and creating an environment where African talent can thrive on a global stage.