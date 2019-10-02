Anite wants Bamugemereire to investigate Free Zones Authority over UGX 7bn Wakiso land

Kampala, Uganda |THE INDEPENDENT | The Investment State Minister, Evelyn Anite has written to the Justice Catherine Bamugemereire of Land Commission to investigate the land purchase by Uganda Free Zones Authority in Wakiso district.

Anite says the land, which cost taxpayers Shillings 7.4bn, has encumbrances, which makes transfer of ownership to Uganda Free Zones Authority legally untenable.

She says in a letter dated September 6, 2019 that the procurement was sanctioned on the basis of a statement of search as at May 16th, 2018 and valuation report dated May 18th, 2018.

The statement, she said, was not substantial and conclusive evidence of the ownership of the land.

The land is located at Busiro, block 535-540 and plot 326 Buwaya in Wakiso district. The Authority bought it from a one Paul Bukenya and Eng. Dick Lutaya, both Kampala residents.

“The management of UFZA didn’t present the Board of directors with the due diligence report on the transaction prior to purchase of the land in question,” Anite writes.

The Free Zones Authority is overseeing the construction of export free zones around the country. These are areas designed for companies that produce products for export.

They are offered tax incentives here and are expected to offer jobs to Ugandans in their production chains.

*****

URN