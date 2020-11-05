Angry youth launch protest against police brutality

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Angry youth have launched a protest against the Uganda Police force accusing it of brutality. This follows the fracas during the presidential nominations that ended on Tuesday afternoon.

On Tuesday during the second day of the presidential nominations, there were a number of beatings and arrests by police. High profile leaders who were affected were Robert Kyagulanyi Ssentamu and Patrick Amuriat Oboi, presidents of National Unity Platform –NUP and Forum for Democratic Change –FDC respectively.

The protest tagged ‘End police brutality in Uganda’ was started on Tuesday by a 25 year old identified as Render Namanya, a resident of Kampala on his Twitter handle.

Speaking to URN in an interview, Namanya said a lot of his friends and relatives were brutalized and hurt by police but none of those officers were charged, let alone convicted for those acts, something that angered and forced him to team up with like-minded youth to carry out the peaceful protest.

Namanya said he fears that if police continue manhandling people like they have been doing, people may get killed during the campaign period that is soon starting.

26 year old Akampulira Bernard from Ndejje who is another protester equally shared his plight saying year in year out, police have been brutalizing people regardless of their age or positions they hold. He adds that if the matter is not talked about, it might worsen in the coming years.

He said in the protest, they hope to reach out to the top police commanders and ask them to reign in their juniors whose acts are extreme.

Allan Sekirwanda, another protester from Rubaga said he was angered by the way Hon. Robert Kyagulanyi Ssentamu and his colleagues of National Unity Platform party were brutalized after nomination.

He also called upon celebrities in the country to add on their voices to the protest like it was in the case of ‘End SARs’ campaign in Nigeria that had a lot of impact.

Santo Ssentongo another angry youth actively participating in the online protest claimed that if police fail to act, they shall be forced to meet physically with other protesters to have a peaceful protest.

Fred Enanga, the Police Spokesperson could not be reached for a comment.

According to the latest ranking by World International Security and Police Index –WISPI, Uganda Police is the kindest police force in the world.

******

URN