Angry mob kills 60-year old man in Mayuge

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | One suspect has been arrested by Police in connection with the killing of an elderly man, Edinand Magumba, resident of Butangala village, in Bukunja parish of Mayuge district, following his unsuccessful attempt to steal three hens at a neighbor’s home.

According to police, Magumba broke into one resident’s house and took three hens from the kitchen at around one o’clock, in the middle of the night on Saturday.

However, the owner of the home who has not yet been identified was able to make an alarm that alerted the neighbours who apprehended Magumba and told him to go and report himself to the nearby police.

Unfortunately, Magumba did not agree to this suggestion made neighbours, who then became a mob and beat the old man seriously, leaving him helpless.

Police spokesperson Fred Enanga says that police was able to respond to the situation by 7 am in the morning but unfortunately found that Magumba has already passed on due to the injuries brought to him through the harsh beating.

Police is hunting down the group of residents who pounced on the vulnerable elderly because he only needed to be guided rather than being killed.

“These are forms of elderly abuse” Fred Enanga said.

And in Kampala city, police is looking for two suspects involved in attempted robbery at a residence of 25-year old Namubiru Prossy in Kiwafu, Makindye division.

According to Enanga, neighbours were alarmed at the sounds of a padlock being broken and responding, found three men armed with machettes. Two escaped but one who was identified as Ssebuliba Kasim was cornered and the neighbuours beat him. By the time police which responded reached Mulago hospital with Ssebuliba, he was pronounced dead on arrival.

Police is linking this case to that of the robbery at the home of Doctor Aliya because the mode used as seen from evidence is similar to the one used at Namubiru’s residence.

