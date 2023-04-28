Anglican amphitheatre nears completion

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The construction of the 13.1 billion Shillings amphitheater at the Anglican Martyrs Shrine in Namugongo is near completion ahead of the Martyrs’ Day celebrations slated for 3 June 2023.

Construction of the infrastructure, circular in design, started in June 2021 with partial funding from well-wishers and the Government. It comprises rows of seats, a section for very important persons (VIPs), and walkways, among others.

Retired Bishop Jackson Matovu, the Uganda Martyrs Development Committee Chairperson told journalists on Thursday that the Shrine is undergoing final landscaping, installations, and other facelifts.

Bishop Matovu said owing to the redevelopment of the facility, a school in the vicinity was relocated and the demolished church that had lasted two decades is being reconstructed pending roofing before it is handed over to the Christians.

Rebecca Kadaga Alitwala, the First Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of East African Community Affairs, and the Eastern Cluster Central Executive Committee Chairperson said that about 40,000 pilgrims are expected at the new facility.

These are the sights & sounds of Namugongo Anglican site. The work is in Progress ahead of 3rd June when Christians are in preparation to celebrate Martyr's Day.



The Publicity Committee Chairperson, Justice James Ogoola, the former Principal Judge of the High Court and a Justice of the COMESA Court of Justice in Zambia, pointed out that the facility provides the real essence of refreshing faith among the Anglicans to expand God’s Kingdom.

The idea of redeveloping the Anglican site into a world-class faith-based tourism center was originated by the late Livingstone Mpalanyi Nkoyooyo, the former Archbishop Church of Uganda.

The Provincial Assembly of the Church of Uganda has chosen 10 dioceses of the Eastern Cluster namely Bukedi, Mbale, Sebei, Soroti, Busoga, Central Busoga, Kumi, Karamoja, North Mbale, and North Karamoja to lead the 2023 Martyrs Day Celebrations at the Namugongo Shrine site.

The celebrations will be celebrated under the theme, “United for Sustainable Service and Growth,” in line with the scripture enshrined in Ephesians 4:11-16.

