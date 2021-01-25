Anger as agents of Kabale FDC mayoral candidate are arrested

Kabale, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Five polling agents of Richard Muhanguzi, the Forum for Democratic Change-FDC-party Kabale Municipality mayoral candidate have been arrested. They are Saul Kagyema alias Magyani, the Coordinator of Muhanguzi in Northern division, Lazarus Okello, Ruth Musimenta and Frank Sabitti.

The suspects were picked up between 10 am and midday by Uganda People’s Defense Forces and police officers under the command of the Kabale Resident District Commissioner, Darius Nandinda and Police Commander, Brian Ampeire.

They were forcefully dragged from polling stations and whisked to Kabale central police station. This prompted Muhanguzi to storm Kabale Central police around midday to demand an explanation as to why his polling agents were picked up. Muhanguzi revealed that over his 20 polling agents have been arrested by Ampeire and Nandinda without any explanation.

He accused the two of working tooth and nail to ensure the incumbent and independent candidate, Emmanuel Sentaro Byamugisha wins the mayoral polls.

Muhanguzi didn’t get help at the police station. Ampeire accused Muhanguzi of being disrespectful and instead of peacefully inquiring about the arrest of his polling agents. He attempted to arrest the candidate and was only calmed down by Dan Byaruhanga, the Kigezi Region police commander.

Ampeire later told our reporter that the agents were found bribing voters to vote for Muhanguzi, which is criminal. The suspects were reportedly found bribing voters with between Shillings 1000 and2000 to vote for their candidate.

Muhanguzi and Sentaro are in the same race with independent candidates Wilson Mbabazi and Ambrose Muhumuza alias Kashaaki, Uganda People’s Congress-UPC, Sam Tindimwebwa alias Sweet Cake, National Resistance Movement –NRM, Paul Birungi.

