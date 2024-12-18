Andrew Opio crowned 2024 Stanbic Mug of Mugs champ, earns ticket for Nairobi tourney

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Andrew Opio was over the weekend crowned the Men’s Order of Merit winner for the 2024 Stanbic Mug of Mugs, achieving an impressive total of 756 nett points across ten tournaments.

Opio’s remarkable achievement sets the stage for his upcoming participation in the Finaritu Tournament at Sigona Golf Club in Nairobi, Kenya, taking place on January 4-5, 2025.

Having made his return to golf in 2019 after a 20-year break, Opio’s dedication and hard work have paid off, culminating in a victory that fulfills a lifelong dream of competing on an international platform.

“I’ve always dreamed of playing in Nairobi, and this year, my dream has come true,” Opio expressed, beaming with excitement about representing Uganda. “It’s been a challenging journey, but I am thrilled to take on this new challenge.”

Opio’s victory comes alongside strong performances from other competitors, including Nancy Nsubuga, who claimed the Ladies’ Order of Merit title with a remarkable 715 nett score across nine tournaments. Like Opio, Nsubuga will also compete in the Finaritu Tournament, highlighting the depth of talent in Ugandan golf.

The December edition of the Stanbic Mug of Mugs showcased outstanding golf, with Hillary Ndungutse winning the Men’s Monthly Mug with a stellar 69 nett score. The tournament, hosted at the Uganda Golf Course (UGC) in Kitante, brought together golf enthusiasts from across the country, providing a vibrant platform for competition and sportsmanship.

Arthur Kiwanuka, the Stanbic Bank Head of Affluent Banking disclosed that as the lead sponsors, the bank is set for the next season, which will come with more goodies and fun.

“The entire Stanbic Bank congratulates Opio and Nancy. As they prepare for this significant regional tournament, they need to know that their journey serves as an inspiration for aspiring golfers in Uganda as the raise they Ugandan flag at an international level.” Kiwanuka said adding that Stanbic will keep sponsoring and giving back to the golfing community for as long as their clients continue to play and enjoy the wonderful sport.

Below is the list of winners

CATEGORY NAME SCORES Order Of Merit Men 2024 Andrew Opio 756 Nett (10 Mugs Played) Order Of Merit Ladies 2024 Nancy Nsubuga 715 Nett (9 Mugs Played) Overall Winner (Men) Hillary Ndungutse 69 Nett Overall Winner (Ladies) Hisae Koshiba 65 Nett MEN – Group A – Winner Andrew Opio 72 Nett C/B Runner-Up Charles Hamya 72 Nett C/B MEN – Group B – Winner Mark Namanya 70 Nett C/B Runner Up Brian Rwabwogo 72 Nett MEN – Group C – Winner Samuel Bulenzi 71 Nett C/B Runner Up Enerst Wasake 71 Nett LADIES Group A – Winner Gloria Mbaguta 74 Nett Runner Up LADIES Group B – Winner Lydia Mutesi 69 C/B Nett Runner Up Sarah Nduhukire 69 Nett SENIOR WINNER MEN – Winner Steven Kitonsa 73 Nett C/B Runner Up Abe Luka 73 Nett SENIOR WINNER LADIES – Winner Ruth Ssali 73 Nett Runner Up Rose Azuba 79 Nett Guest Winner Joyce Kisembo 70 Nett Longest Drive Men Damian Asiimwe Longest Drive Ladies Sarah Nduhukire Nearest To The Pin Men Derrick Muhumuza Nearest To The Pin Ladies Patricia Nakasi