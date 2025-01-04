Entries open for the 11th Africa Magic Viewers’ Choice Awards

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Africa Magic, in partnership with MultiChoice, has set the ball rolling for the 11th edition of the Africa Magic Viewers’ Choice Awards (AMVCA). Entries are now open and will close on Friday, 31 January 2025.

The AMVCAs celebrate exceptional talent, creativity, and innovation within the African film, television, and entertainment industry, showcasing the continent’s finest storytellers, performers, and production professionals.

“Filmmakers, producers, production companies, creators, are encouraged to submit films, made-for- television movies or television series that were broadcast or publicly screened, from 1 December 2023 to 31 December 2024, for a chance to be recognized at Africa’s most prestigious awards event,” MultiChoice said in a statement.

Speaking on the upcoming edition, Busola Tejumola, Executive Head of Content and Channels, West Africa, MultiChoice, said, “The AMVCAs have become a beacon of excellence, celebrating the vibrancy and diversity of African storytelling. We are excited to once again open the doors for talented creatives across the continent to showcase their remarkable work to the world.”

The 11th AMVCA promises to be a spectacular celebration of African entertainment, giving our talented creatives their flowers and creating unforgettable memories. The event will be broadcast live on Africa Magic channels across the continent, bringing the glitz and glamour of the awards to millions of viewers.

