Amuru district vice chairperson sacked for incompetence

Amuru, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The LCV chairperson Amuru has sacked his deputy over alleged incompetence.

Michael Lakony accused John Bosco Ocan, who is also the councillor for Atiak sub county of being absent from his office for nearly three months. Ocan was last week nominated to contest in the Kilak North parliamentary elections.

“The reshuffle was done in good faith and following section 16 to 20 of the Local Government Act,” Lakony added.

Lakony also reshuffled the district executive committee replacing Secretary for Education and Health Apollo Okello Kagwa with Alice Akello Ekanya, the female councillor for Atiak sub county.

Lakony had appointed Kagwa to replace Ocan as the LCV vice-chairperson but the councillors did not approve the appointment.

Only 8 of the 15 councillors who attended the meeting voted for Kagwa but he needed to have obtained two more votes to secure the position.

The Local Government Act requires the LCV vice-chairperson to attain two-thirds of the votes from the council.

Ocan however dismissed all the allegations as political propaganda aimed at tainting his name ahead of next year’s elections.

Kagwa the then Secretary for Education and Health has however remained hopeful to attain the required votes in the subsequent council meeting to become the district vice-chairperson.

URN