AMURU: Armed Men rob sh14.1million

Amuru, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Amuru police are investigating the robbery of Shillings 14.1 million from Kololo Village, Lakang Sub–County by three gunmen on Friday night. Dressed in military attire and armed with an AK-47, the gunmen stormed the home of Lacok Oola,53, at around 1 am and broke the door to his house where he was sleeping with his wife Evelyn Amony.

According to Oola, thugs placed them at gunpoint and ordered them to hand over all the keys including the one for the store where he had kept the money. He explains that after robbing him, the thugs locked them inside the house and fled the scene.

Jimmy Patrick Okema, the Aswa River Region Police Spokesperson confirmed the incident, saying that police visited and documented the evidence from the scene as well as recorded statements from relevant witnesses to help the investigations.

Mudong also revealed that Oola’s first wife identified as Margrate Ayako was arrested in connection to the robbery and taken to Amuru Central Police Station for investigations. He appealed to the community to remain calm and provide the police with the relevant information leading to the arrest of the culprits.

URN